JACK H. PETERSEN Lowden Jack H. Petersen, 76, of Lowden, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Iowa City. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Chapman Funeral Home in Clarence. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and only 15 people will be allowed in the building at a time. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at High Point Event Center in Clarence, where we will tip a few back for Jack. The family requests casual Iowa Hawkeyes or St. Louis Cardinal attire be worn at both events. Burial will be at a later date at New Liberty Cemetery with military rites. Jack was born Jan. 10, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa, to Leonard J. and Marianne (Siem) Petersen. He married Ann Jacobs. They later divorced. He then married Barb Bunz. They later divorced. Jack was united in marriage to Joyce Mostaert on May 11, 1988. Jack served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army. He loved softball and played in many, many leagues, and was very sports-minded. Jack was an avid baseball and Hawkeyes wrestling fan. He loved animals (horses and dogs especially) and enjoyed trail riding and trapping. He loved his children and grandchildren and was a great stepdad! He made Joyce laugh every day. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Heidi (Joe) Engel of Davenport, Shane (Megan) Petersen of Davenport, John Petersen of Lowden, Kevin (Lisa) Sander of Lowden, Kasey (Becky) Sander of Stanwood and Lisa Ross of St. George, Utah; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Phyllis Womble of Des Moines, Delores Reiels of Evergreen Park, Ill., and Rudy (Mary) Petersen of Muscatine. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Elmer; and brother-in-law, Clarence Reiels. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com
. Memorials may be sent to Joyce at P.O. Box 361, Lowden, IA 52255.