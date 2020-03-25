|
JACK ALLEN REES JR. Anamosa Jack Allen Rees Jr., 81, of Anamosa, died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in his home. Jack's wishes were cremation. Graveside services will be held at a later date with full military honors. Iowa Cremation is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his sister-in-law, Marlys Rees of Delhi; a cousin, Tom Lint of Whittier; and special friend, Jared (Dodi) Wild and family of Anamosa. Also surviving are many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jim Rees. Jack was born Nov. 9, 1938, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Jack A. and Mary Lucille (Dearborn) Rees Sr. Jack was a carpenter and a member of Fawn Creek Country Club, Wapsie Country Club and the Izaak Walton League in Anamosa. He enjoyed golfing and riding horses. He also served in the Army National Guard of Iowa. Jack will be greatly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kandace and Kirk Reinhardt. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.iowacremation.com. Memorials may be directed to the Anamosa and Springville libraries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020