JACK SEXTON Hiawatha Jack Sexton: Private family services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Saturday and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/22100692
. Burial with military rites at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required.