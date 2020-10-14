1/
Jack Sexton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACK SEXTON Hiawatha Jack Sexton: Private family services will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. Saturday and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/22100692. Burial with military rites at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Park of Chapel Memories
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 13, 2020
Rest in peace uncle Jack. You are missed already. The chain has been broken but will be rejoined again. Watch over us till then. Tami
Tami Guyer
Family
October 12, 2020
He was a great guy and he was a great bowler! He will be missed very very much.
Dawn Stiefel
Friend
October 12, 2020
Thank you for your Military Service
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved