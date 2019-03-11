Home

Jack Shelby Bartlett Obituary
JACK SHELBY BARTLETT Cedar Rapids Jack Shelby Bartlett, 102, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, March 8, 2019, in the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Memorial services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Inurnment: Private at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include a sister-in-law, Barbara Campbell of Sun City, Ariz.; a half-brother, Bruce Bartlett of Toledo, Ohio; a niece, Kimberly (Dan) Torpey of Kansas City, Mo.; and a special friend, Carol Lee of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Bartlett; and son, Bradley James Bartlett. Jack was born Feb. 22, 1917, in Brayton, Iowa, the son of Garner and Emeline (Ericksen) Bartlett. He married Betty Burruss on Nov. 16, 1941, in Burlington, Iowa. Jack worked in sales for Lifts Products. He enjoyed golf and the Rockwell Collins Rec Center. Memorials may be made to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in memory of Jack.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
