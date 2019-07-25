JACKI MONK Anamosa Jacki Monk, 62, of Anamosa, died unexpectedly at her home Tuesday, July 23, 2019. In accord with her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and her family will celebrate her life at a later date. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with them at goettschonline.com. Jacalyn Ann Merritt was born on June 22, 1957, in Anamosa, the daughter of Lewis and Joyce (Lacock) Merritt. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anamosa. She attended St. Patrick's School and graduated in 1975 from Anamosa High School. She married Keith Monk in 1974 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple later divorced. She was employed as an office manager at Affordable Plumbing and Heating in Anamosa. She had been employed at Fawn Creek Country Club in Anamosa and the Java Creek Café in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed many things, among them music, and would travel across the country to see different bands perform. She attended Cedar Rapids Kernels baseball games, went out to eat once a month, and enjoyed cooking – with no real specialty. Whatever she made was delicious! She also enjoyed the color purple. Her Christmas tree was purple and she had it up all year. Those remembering her are her children, Justin Monk, Cedar Rapids, Derek (Alexandra) Monk, Mount Prospect, Ill.; grandchildren, Brooke Marlar and Mykal Owens, Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and Daniel Monk, Cedar Rapids; a great-granddaughter, Blake Marlar, Dallas-Fort Worth; siblings, Kevin Merritt, Mantica, Calf., Brian (Debbie) Merritt, Anamosa, Nancy Jimmison, Mount Pleasant and Christine Merritt, Anamosa; a sister-in-law, Kyleen Merritt, Mount Vernon; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Jeff Merritt. While she wasn't a regular church-going person, Jacki will be remembered as a generous spiritual person who loved her friends and family dearly. Memorials, in her name, may be directed to any homeless shelter the donor wishes or to the family. Published in The Gazette on July 25, 2019