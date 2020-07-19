JACKIE C. VICK Marion Jackie C. Vick, 75, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home conducted by Certified Celebrant Casey Hepker. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Monti, Iowa. Jackie was born May 27, 1945, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Clair and Donna (McGraw) Sheeley. She graduated from Waterloo West High School. Jackie was united in marriage to Tyrone Vick in January 1967. She was employed at Rockwell Collins for 46 years. Jackie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, reading, gardening and watching her favorite shows. She is survived by her two daughters, Angie (John) Mallon of Marion and Wendy Vick of Cedar Rapids; son, Tye Vick; three grandchildren, Chloe, Claire and Sydney; two brothers, Jim (Karolyn) Sheeley of Janesville, Iowa, and Joe (Beth) Sheeley of Oregon; and three sisters, Jean (Jim) Sherwood of Byron, Ill., Joan (Tom) Samp of Eldora, Iowa, and Julie (Jim) Herring of Davenport, Iowa. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents. Please share a memory of Jackie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
