1/1
Jackie C. Vick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKIE C. VICK Marion Jackie C. Vick, 75, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home conducted by Certified Celebrant Casey Hepker. All guests are respectfully encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Monti, Iowa. Jackie was born May 27, 1945, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of Clair and Donna (McGraw) Sheeley. She graduated from Waterloo West High School. Jackie was united in marriage to Tyrone Vick in January 1967. She was employed at Rockwell Collins for 46 years. Jackie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, reading, gardening and watching her favorite shows. She is survived by her two daughters, Angie (John) Mallon of Marion and Wendy Vick of Cedar Rapids; son, Tye Vick; three grandchildren, Chloe, Claire and Sydney; two brothers, Jim (Karolyn) Sheeley of Janesville, Iowa, and Joe (Beth) Sheeley of Oregon; and three sisters, Jean (Jim) Sherwood of Byron, Ill., Joan (Tom) Samp of Eldora, Iowa, and Julie (Jim) Herring of Davenport, Iowa. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents. Please share a memory of Jackie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved