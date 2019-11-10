Home

Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
360 E 1St St
Anamosa, IA 52205
(319) 462-3535
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lawrence Community Center
Anamosa, IA
Jackie Gonzales Obituary
JACKIE GONZALES Anamosa Jackie Gonzales, 62, died on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at the Jones Regional Medical Center, Anamosa, following a sudden illness. A celebration of Jackie's life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Lawrence Community Center, Anamosa. Goettsch Funeral Home, Anamosa, has taken Jackie and his family into their care. Surviving are his son, Matthew (Leslie) Bellmore, Iowa City; his special friend, Julie Harper; and three siblings, Jessie, Nick and Tommy. Jackie Lee Gonzales was born May 25, 1957, in Waterloo, Iowa. He grew up in Monmouth and he attended the Midland schools. Jackie was employed at Terrell Construction for a number of years. More recently he worked at Bennett Manufacturing in Anamosa.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
