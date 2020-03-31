Home

Jackie Jessen


1938 - 2020
JACKIE JESSEN Vinton Jackie Jessen, 81, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 29, 2020. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Jim Brokman as celebrant. Burial will be in Cass Township Cemetery, Strawberry Point. Jackie's legacy is her family and that family reaches well beyond genetic ties. Those who loved her number many, but especially her beloved husband of 59 years, Terrence; her children, Mary Marcel (Gerald) Horst, John (Erika) Jessen, Jennifer (Don) Staver, Susan (Randy) Hamlett, Thomas (Kristen) Jessen, Nicholas (Erika) Jessen and Margaret Bagby; and grandchildren, Erin, Clare (Drew Chapman), Patrick, Megan, Emma, Lily and Grace Horst, Jack and William Jessen, Samantha, Caitlin, Nicholas, Alicia and Olivia Staver, Nathanael (Sara), Michael, Gabriel, Ella and Anna Hamlett, Avery and Wyatt Jessen, Mila and Ian Jessen, Madeline and Elizabeth Bagby; and her great-grandchildren, Nora, Julia and Graham Chapman. She also is greatly missed by her loving sisters and brother, Judith Harris, Sharee Chapman and Gerold (Dorothy) Chapman. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Marcella Chapman; and her sister, Patricia. Memorials will be directed to St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton and the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center in Cedar Rapids. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Jackie and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020
