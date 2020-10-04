JACKIE "JACK" KEENE DUTTON Marion After a long struggle with vascular parkinsonism, Jackie "Jack" Keene Dutton, 83, was released from his body on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the funeral home conducted by Chaplain Bill Warhover. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Cremation will follow services, and a joint Memorial Committal Service will take place at a later date at Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion. Jack was born to Verl and Dorothea (Miller) Dutton on Aug. 24, 1937, in Iron Hill, Iowa. He attended West Iron Hill, a one-room country school, and graduated in 1955 from Maquoketa High School. While in high school he was a wrestler for Maquoketa High School. He worked for his brother-in-law, Roger Short, as a mechanic while he was in high school and after graduation. On June 1, 1958, he married Joan Evelyn Von Essen at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lost Nation, Iowa. He and Joan have four daughters, Kristy, Debra, Pamela and Sheri. The family moved to Cedar Rapids for work in 1959. He worked at the Shell Station on First Avenue in Cedar Rapids, until he started working at Collins Radio. While at Collins, he worked on the Apollo program and received a special honor award from NASA for contributing to flight safety and mission success. He retired in 1991. From 1966 to 1992, Jack also worked a second job at Sears Automotive. After retiring from Rockwell and Sears, he took a year off and then started working for Five Star Shop in Marion. Jack was a quiet person for his whole life — a man of few words. His mom would say people did not realize they had a son, as he was so quiet. He supported the family by working two jobs so Joan could be at home to raise their daughters. A lot of times if the girls got in trouble, Joan would say to them, "Wait till your Dad gets home." Dad would come home, talk calmly to his girls and ask them to be good for their mom. His daughters respected him so much that generally that was all it took for them to behave, Dad and his four princesses. Jack was hardworking, patient and devoted to his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Joan Dutton; four daughters, Kristy (Art) Larson of Jenkins, Minn., Debra (Ray) Eggers of Marion, Pamela Williams of Marion and Sheri (John) Forsythe of Coon Valley, Wis.; 10 grandchildren, Will (Tia) Eggers, Jen Williams, Adam (Amanda Hilleshiem) Williams, Paula (Jon) Melberg, Nicole Larson, Jason (Jennie Frank) Larson, AJ (Scarlett) Larson, Ben (Taylor Sorenson) Forsythe, Sarah (Nik Burton) Forsythe and Lucas Forsythe; eight great-grandchildren, Preston and Bella Schloss, Mayleena Melberg, Makaylee and Dylan Stallman, Oliver and Brynn Larson and Hayden Larson; two sisters, Marian Short of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Judy (Cliff) Waugh of Anamosa, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and three sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Teri and Tom St. John, IdaMae and Darrell Ketelsen, and Sandra and Bob Cronbaugh. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Joshua Ryan Scanlon, in 1996; son-in-law, Jeff Williams in 2019; in-laws, Arnold and Jeanette Von Essen; and sister, Janet Bowling. The family would like to express a large thank-you to the Hospice of Mercy team who has been with Jack and his family for one and a half years, Chaplin Bill, Amy, Amanda, Kim and Lisa. Thank you for your support, as we could not have done it without each of you. Please share a memory of Jack at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
