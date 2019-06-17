|
JACKIE LEE BAYCH New Albin Jackie Lee Baych, 67, of New Albin, died Saturday, June 8, 2019. A Celebration of Life is planned for noon on July 14, at Buzzard's Bar and Grill in New Albin. Jackie was born Nov. 2, 1951, to John and Irene Baych in Cedar Rapids. He served in the U.S. Marines. He also worked at PDM and Rockwell Goss. Jackie was an avid fisherman. He is survived by children, Joshua Baych (Amanda), Jeffrey Baych (Liz) and Michael Baych (Elisha); 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; and brother, Leslie Baych. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sue Ellis; and stepson, Chad Boots.
Published in The Gazette on June 17, 2019