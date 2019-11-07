|
|
JACOB A. NICHOLS Cedar Rapids Memorial services for Jacob A. "Jake" Nichols, 40, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Davenport, will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Cunnick-Collins Mortuary Chapel in Davenport. A private inurnment will be held at a later date in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the mortuary. Jacob died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. Jacob Alan Nichols was born on Dec. 8, 1978, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Dennis "Nick" and Audrey (Doering) Nichols. He was a 1997 West High School graduate and attended Scott Community College, receiving his degree in HVAC. He married Karla Brandstaetter in Davenport; they later divorced. He was recently engaged to Briane Franks of Aledo, Ill. Jake enjoyed working with his hands and fixing things. He worked repairing commercial kitchen food service equipment for Dan Cone Group in Moline, Ill., and was transferred to Cedar Rapids in 2009 to manage that office. For several years, he owned and operated Nichols Commercial Kitchen Systems Repair, LLC. Jake enjoyed music, singing and playing his guitars. He sang for a number of weddings and operated Izzy Rock Karaoke. He rode Harley-Davidson motorcycles and was a former member of the "Iron Order" and the "Ranch Riders." He owned several Corvettes over the years, enjoyed working on them and currently was working on a project car. He most especially loved spending time with his two dogs, Sammy and Luna; they were his "girls." To honor Jake and his passion for any vehicle that was fast and loud, anyone with a special car, hot rod, project car, motorcycle, etc., please drive them to the visitation, service or luncheon. Let's get all the toys out in honor of Jake. Those left to honor his memory are his mother and stepfather, Audrey (Dennis) Claussen of Davenport; his fiancee, Briane Franks of Cedar Rapids; a stepsister, Stacy (Mitchell) Louck, step-nephew, Austin, and step-niece, Alexis, all of Park View, Iowa; an uncle, Grant (Elena) Doering, and a cousin, Aidan, all of Greenbrae, Calif.; a stepuncle, David (Jean) Claussen of Davenport; and his many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis and his grandparents. Memorials may be made to the Kings Harvest no kill animal shelter or the family. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019