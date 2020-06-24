JACOB "JAKE" A. CLARK Cedar Rapids Jacob "Jake" Anthony Clark, 23, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed unexpectedly on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at the family acreage at 67 Western College Rd., Cedar Rapids. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, assisted the family with arrangements. Jake was born April 17, 1997, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Charles A. "Tony" Clark and Rebecca "Becca" D. Freese. He graduated from College Community Schools in 2015. Jake worked at Menards and Greg's Landscaping. He loved riding motorcycles and dirt bikes, but his happiest times were when he could hang out with his friends and family. Jake is survived by his mother, Rebecca "Becca" Clark Howe of Cedar Rapids; stepfather, Terry Howe; siblings, Daniel (Carolina) Freese of Anamosa and Lindsey Clark of Cedar Rapids; stepsisters, Maddie and Skylar Howe; nieces and nephews, Daniel Freese Jr., Braylon Freese, Alexis Freese, Cruz Freese, Esmeralda Castro, Drake Freese and Destiny Freese; grandfather, Jim C. (Ruth) Freese of Springville; a lot of aunts and uncles, many cousins and "special" cousins, Jesse and Justin Clark; and best friends, Cole Noska and Maria Jane. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles A. "Tony" Clark; grandparents, Charles "Danny" and Janice Clark; and grandmother, Dorothy Freese. Please share a memory of Jake at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.