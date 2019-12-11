|
|
JACQUALIN "JACQUIE" A. OSTER Cedar Rapids Jacqualin "Jacquie" A. Oster, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at The Meth-Wick Community. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Christ Episcopal Church with visitation at 10 a.m. Jacqualin A. Meyer was born Dec. 1, 1933, the daughter of Cyril J. and Dorothy (Pearson) Meyer. She was married to Clark Oster on July 23, 1955. She was a teacher in Lima, Ohio, and Cedar Rapids schools. Jacquie was a member of P.E.O. chapter OP, two book clubs, a Bunco group and AAUW. She ushered at the Paramount Theatre, U.S. Cellular Center, Ice Arena, Veterans Memorial Stadium and Community Theatre Cedar Rapids (TCR), for more than 35 years. Jacquie was a member of St. Michael/Christ Episcopal Church for 55 years, where she was involved as a Sunday school teacher for five years, choir member for 15 years, vestry member for three years, and traveled to South Africa for mission work. She enjoyed travels to Alaska, the Panama Canal, Italy, France, a Danube River cruise, Australia and Hawaii. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, reading, theater and, most of all, spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and baby brother, Richard Cyril Meyer. Left to cherish Jacquie's memories are her husband, Clark Oster; four children, John Michael "Mike" (Marie) Oster, Patty (Eric) Borseth, Paul (Amanda) Oster and David Oster; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to Christ Episcopal Church, the or Cottey College in Jacquie's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019