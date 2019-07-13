JACQUELINE JEAN GASKILL Oswego, Ill. Jacqueline Jean Gaskill, 88, of Plainfield, Ill., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Jackie was born on April 23, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was the eldest of 10 children of John A. and Mayme B. (Jindrich) Steyne. Jackie graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids. On Nov. 4, 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, Joseph A. Gaskill Jr., in Anamosa, Iowa. From this union, nine children were born: Vicki (Steve) Sonka of Cherokee, Iowa, Robin Novotny of South Haven, Mich. Karen Kennedy of Santa Barbara, Calif., Joseph A. (Sheila) Gaskill III of Carol Stream, Ill., Gary (Chris) Gaskill of Melbourne, Fla., Jon Gaskill of Gahanna, Ohio, Kim (Rob) Bordner of Morris, Ill., Susan (Chris) Lindley of Sugar Grove, Ill., and Allyson (Chad) Harrison of Cherokee, Iowa; and 31 grandchildren: Michael (Jill) Sonka, Jason (Keely) Novotny, David (Renee) Sonka, Matthew (Jessica) Sonka, Blake (Lindy) Novotny, Justin (Shannon) Gaskill, Hope (Shawn) Fuller, Amanda (Tony) Evola, Joseph A. (Michelle) Gaskill IV, Jackie Kennedy, Marissa Gaskill, Katey (Jacob) Zimmerman, RJ, Andrew and Tyler Bordner, Megan, Kyle and Sarah Lindley, Merrick, Griffin and Ely Harrison; and 14 great-grandchildren: Isabel, Lukas, Julia, Noah and Morgan Sonka, Maeve, Jack, Valen and Dakin Novotny, Collin and Liam Gaskill, Jaxon Gaskill and Adriano and Luca Evola. She is also survived by her siblings, Kathy (Jimmy) Peel, Lynda Walleck, Leah (Gary) Fisher, Gene (Helen) Steyne and Danny Steyne; as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jackie was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joseph A. Gaskill Jr.; her parents; in-laws, Joseph A. and Beulah M. Gaskill; as well as sisters, Geraldine Wright, Roberta Milke, Patricia Osweiler and Carol Custer. Jackie was a work from home mom who was involved in direct sales in the 1960s and '70s with Playhouse Toys, Santa's Helpers and Avon. She watched kids (dozens and dozens) before and after school for Naperville's Maplebrook Elementary School families for around 10 years. She loved kids, her family and cherished friends. She loved baking and cooking, playing cards, Mexican train, traveling, having people over and creating memories. She was a gatherer of people and organizer. She was Maplebrook II's president of the Craft & Garden Club, involved with Welcome Wagon, played in golf leagues at Springbrook and with Fox Bend's Sunday Birdies, participated in several couples bowling leagues, in the late '70s went to exercise classes at Bethany Lutheran Church and started the nursery there so women and their young children could participate. She touched many hearts in her 88 years. Jackie and Joe were longtime members of St. Raphael's in Naperville and St. Anne's in Oswego, Ill. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60543. Interment will be at Risen Lord Cemetery in Oswego. For information: (630-) 554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on July 13, 2019