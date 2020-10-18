JACQUELINE "JACKIE" JEAN VOELKER Palo Jacqueline "Jackie" Jean Voelker, 27, of Palo, died on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Private family services will be held at Teahen Funeral Home. All in attendance are required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Jacqueline is survived by her mother, Julie Stallman of Cedar Rapids; father, Larry Voelker of Cedar Rapids; long-time boyfriend, Nathan Spencer of Palo; brother, Calvin Voelker of Fairfax; grandmas, Betty Stallman of Cedar Rapids and Maryann Voelker of Norway; best friend, Ashley Koenen of Norway; Nathan's mother, Julie (Hogan) Wutzke of Hiawatha; her dogs, Bentley and Copper; cat, Priscilla; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard U. Stallman; aunt and uncle, Nancy and Jim Haberle; and family friend Donald Peacock. Jacqueline was born Aug. 5, 1993, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Julie Stallman and Larry Voelker. Jacqueline was a homebody who enjoyed watching TV while hanging out with Nathan, Bentley and Priscilla. She enjoyed taking photos of Bentley, Copper and Priscilla and has thousands of pictures of them. Jacqueline and Ashley took many long car rides enjoying the quiet. She loved to swim, color and snack, especially on candy. Her favorite holiday was Halloween, and she took great pleasure in decorating her home during that time of year. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and forever will be in their hearts and minds. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
.