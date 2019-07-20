JACQUELINE LOUISE DAVIDSON Cedar Rapids Jacqueline Louise Poland Davidson, also known as Jackie, 88, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at her residence at Pacifica Woodmont Senior Living in Tallahassee, Fla. Although Jackie lived almost half of her life away from Iowa, it was home to her. At Linwood Cemetery, she is surrounded by the family whom she constantly held dear. A private family burial was held on Saturday, July 13, at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Jackie was born July 26, 1930, in Cedar Rapids to Harold and Bernice (Evans) Poland. She began studying opera from the age of 8 and went on to study music at the University of Iowa. Jackie was an entrepreneur and at one time owned a pharmacy in Cedar Rapids. Upon the sale of the pharmacy she moved to Florida, where she owned a gift shop in Orlando and several other shops with her good friend, Barbara Stebbins. She also was a gifted saleswoman for the mobile home business, particularly retirement communities. She always had a smile for her customers, and they stopped to chat long after purchasing their homes. Jackie loved cars and owned too many to count over her driving lifetime. She enjoyed road trips and traveling with her family. She often traveled with her aunt, Opal Ainsworth, and her friend Barbara as well as her dogs. She was an avid animal lover and took her dog with her everywhere. She is survived by her cousins, Deborah Von Stein and Judy Phillips and their families, as well as her dear friend Barbara Stebbins and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and aunt and uncle, Opal and Richard Ainsworth. Memorials in Jackie's name may be directed to Best Friends Animal Society. Published in The Gazette on July 20, 2019