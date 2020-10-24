1/1
Jacqueline M. "Jacki" Bridges
JACQUELINE "JACKI" M. BRIDGES Cedar Rapids Jacqueline "Jacki" M. Bridges, 59, passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. A public visitation for Jacki will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom on Thursday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. A private funeral Mass will be offered at St. Matthew's Catholic on Friday, Oct. 30, with Father Douglas Luedke officiating. Inurnment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Jacki was born on Aug. 27, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of the late LaVerne and Clarice (Doty) Flagel. On Sept. 8, 1995, Jacki married the love of her life, William "Bill" Bridges, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She loved her work at David's Bridal and spending time in her garden, and cherished her time with her family, especially her grandbabies. Those left to cherish Jacki's memory are her husband, Bill; her children, Adam Colbert (Caitlynn Petroff) of Blairstown, Iowa, Laura (Terence) Travagiakis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Maggie (Luke) Polaski of Cedar Rapids, Emma (Tyler) Schwartz of Van Horne, Iowa, and Rebecca (Colin Vande Weerd) Bridges of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Olive, Iris, Joey and Mason; her siblings, Barb Flagel of Newhall, Iowa, Thomas (Theresa Elworth) Flagel of Franklin, Tenn., Ann (Mark) Rushton of Iowa City, Iowa, and Dan (Michelle) Flagel of Shellsburg, Iowa. She also was survived by her first husband, Marty Colbert; and everyone who ever called her "Mom." She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Joseph. A memorial fund has been established in Jacki's name. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
