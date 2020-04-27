Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jaimie Allaire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jaimie Jean (Carnahan) Allaire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jaimie Jean (Carnahan) Allaire Obituary
JAIMIE JEAN (CARNAHAN) ALLAIRE Hiawatha On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Jaimie Jean (Carnahan) Allaire passed away from a stroke. As we all know she would not have want us to remember her in death, but rather in the life that she enjoyed so much. She was a blessing to everyone around her. She was a true and genuine daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, her grandkids, crafts, hiking and being a practical jokester. She had a glowing sense of humor, and an innate ability to comfort anyone. She will be greatly missed, but we look forward to reuniting with her in heaven. Online condolences are welcome at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jaimie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -