JAIMIE JEAN (CARNAHAN) ALLAIRE Hiawatha On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, Jaimie Jean (Carnahan) Allaire passed away from a stroke. As we all know she would not have want us to remember her in death, but rather in the life that she enjoyed so much. She was a blessing to everyone around her. She was a true and genuine daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, her grandkids, crafts, hiking and being a practical jokester. She had a glowing sense of humor, and an innate ability to comfort anyone. She will be greatly missed, but we look forward to reuniting with her in heaven. Online condolences are welcome at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 27, 2020