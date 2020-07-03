1/1
Jake Russel Beirnes
JAKE RUSSEL BEIRNES Cedar Rapids Jake Russel Beirnes, 19, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from an accidental drowning in Cedar Rapids. To honor Jake's life, a visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. and funeral services will be Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 11:00 am with cremation rites afterwards. All services are public and will be held at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, Iowa. We support each individual's personal responsibility to COVID-19 precautions. Attendees are encouraged to bring the personal level of COVID-19 protection they feel comfortable wearing; social distancing between groups that arrive together will be expected. Jake's full obituary may be viewed on the same webpage where we encourage you to leave online condolences and share memories: www.fryfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Fry Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fry Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
