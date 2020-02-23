|
|
JAMES A. MADORIN Bloomer, Wis. James A. "Skinny" Madorin passed away peacefully on Feb. 19, 2020, at the age of 82 in Bloomer, Wis., in the comfort of his home. He was born on Feb, 5, 1938, in Marengo, Iowa, to Paul and Clela Madorin. He attended Van Horne High School in Iowa. He married Constance "Connie" Schrader in 1955 and then moved to Bloomer, Wis., in 1976. James and Connie enjoyed 64 years of marriage together, which included raising their three loving sons. He was completely dedicated to his family in all aspects of their lives. To all who knew James, he was a unique, charismatic and caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew him with his frivolous sense of humor, ambition and strong work ethic. James treasured getting in his tractor and watching nature from his porch. He was an avid news watcher and paper reader at the end. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Clela; sister, Paula "Beulah;" and brothers, Max "Moose" and Danny "Frog." He is survived by his wife, Connie; his children, James B. "Nim" and his wife Diane; Scott A. "Harn" and his wife Tammy; Thomas C. "Herman" and his wife Patti; sister, Shirley "Gee" Schulte; numerous grandchildren and a smaller slew of great-grandchildren. There will be no funeral services or visitation and his remains will be buried at a later date at Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls, Wis. Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020