JAMES ALAN ORTMANN Lisbon James Alan Ortmann, 51, of Lisbon, Iowa, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be private for the family at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 23. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the services via livestream on Facebook. Search for and join the Remembering Jim Ortmann Facebook group for more information. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Survivors include his parents, Jerry and Nancy Ortmann of Lisbon; brothers, Scott Ortmann of Morgantown, Ky., and Mark (Dani) Ortmann of Forsyth, Ill.; nephews, Cody and Tyler; and several aunts and uncles. He also is survived by his close friends, Rawley and Lisa Alger, Bill and Patti Stewart, and Naomi, Veronica and Preston Russell. Jim was born Dec. 16, 1968, the son of Jerome and Nancy (Phelps) Ortmann. He graduated from Prairie High School in 1988. Jim worked in food service at Cornell College for 30 years. He will be remembered as a good man who always was smiling and willing to help anyone. He loved his Diet Pepsi and spending time with his family and friends around town. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Tracy Ortmann; and cousin, John Smith. Memorials are suggested to Iowa. Since we are unable to gather together, please share your support and memories with Jim's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020