JAMES RICHARD ALBERHASKY Iowa City James Richard Alberhasky, 94, passed away in the presence of family on Feb. 22, 2019, in the care of hospice at his daughter Lisa Oister's home in New River, Ariz. He was born in Iowa City, Iowa, on March 22, 1924, the son of Charles and Martha Alberhasky. He married his best friend and beloved wife of 65 years, Shirley Mae Fetzer Alberhasky, on Feb. 6, 1954, at St. Mary's Church in Williamsburg. Jim graduated from St. Mary's High School and then entered the U.S. Army until 1945 as a combat veteran in the Pacific Theater of Operations (New Guinea) during World War ll. He worked for Frito Lay for more than 32 years, retiring in 1986. Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald, Bernard, Dr. Robert and John. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; and five children, Jeffrey Alberhasky, Craig Alberhasky, Carolyn Gowing, James Alberhasky and Lisa Oister; as well as their spouses and nine grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his older sister, Virginia Cook. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2019