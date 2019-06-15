Home

JAMES ANDREW KNIGHT Cedar Rapids James Andrew Knight died unexpectedly June 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Elizabeth; son- and daughter-in law, James M. and Alanna Knight; his parents, James M. and Carol Knight; sister, Janice and brother-in-law, Bob Parham; sister, Joan and brother-in-law, Kevin Wagler; brothers, John Knight and Gordon Knight; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends new and old. Visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16. Funeral at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, at St. John XXIII Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to either Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation or your favorite non-profit organization.
Published in The Gazette on June 15, 2019
