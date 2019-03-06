JAMES "JIM" JOSEPH BADER Marion On Saturday, March 2, 2019, James "Jim" Joseph Bader, 88, of Marion, formerly of Port St. Lucie, Fla., loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away of esophageal cancer. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date with interment at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. Goettsch Funeral Home is assisting the family. Jim was born Aug. 26, 1930, in Monticello, Iowa, to Joseph and Veronica (Supple) Bader. He attended Sacred Heart School until his senior year and graduated from Monticello High School and Cedar Rapids Business College. He was proud to serve his country in the United States Naval Reserve. On July 15, 1950, Jim was united in marriage to the love of his life, Arlene Ann Arduser. Jim owned and operated numerous businesses during his life-time with the Village Inn Motel in downtown Cedar Rapids being his last. Jim had many passions in life including fishing, boating, flying his airplane, playing cards, attending NASCAR races, and spending time with family and friends. Jim will be remembered for his kindness, his great sense of humor and his generosity. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clarence; and sisters, Maxine and Edna Smith May. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Arlene; daughter, Jan (Dean) Solem of Marion; son, Jay Bader, aka J. Remington Wilde, of Florida (a songwriter formerly of Nashville, Tenn.); two granddaughters, Shannon (Brian) Walshire and Kristy (Shane) Birkey; four great-grandchildren, Wyatt Swartzendruber, Allison Birkey, Madelyn Walshire and Ella Walshire; brother-in-law, Robert Arduser of Monticello; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. Online condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary