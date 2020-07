Or Copy this URL to Share

JAMES BAILEY Cedar Rapids James Bailey, 69, died Friday, July 3, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, memorials and cards can be sent to Butch Bailey, 4140 Wilson Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Survivors include three children, Eric, Brandon and Nathan and their families; and a brother, Butch Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, a sister and a niece. He was born July 30, 1950.



