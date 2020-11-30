JAMES "JIM" BONIFACE Cedar Rapids James "Jim" Boniface, 61, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. A private visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Please sign up for visitation times using the link: www.signupgenius. com/go/10c0d45aaaa29a4fdc61-jimboniface. Note: No more than 10 visitors at a time, masks required, please practice safe distancing. A private family service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. For those wishing to attend virtually, please follow this link to the service's livestream. This is located on Our Savior's Lutheran Church Facebook page www.facebook.com/crsaviors/live_videos/
. Jim was born Sept. 25, 1959, the son of Mark and Marcia Boniface in Queens, N.Y. After living in New York and New Jersey, he and his family moved to Palm Coast, Fla., where he graduated from Flagler Beach High School in 1977. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army, served two years active duty and then moved to Colorado, where he served as military police in the Colorado National Guard. He met Sonnie Rosenberg in 1984 in Boulder, Colo., and the two went on to marry and start a family before moving to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to raise their three daughters. In Cedar Rapids, he continued his military career as well as owning and operating ABC Store, a popular corner convenience store and gas station. After serving in Desert Storm in 1991, Jim fell ill with Desert Storm Syndrome, rendering him quadriplegic. With the care and tireless advocacy of his wife, Sonnie, he went on the live an unprecedented 29 years. Throughout the second half of his life, he continued to light up any room with his infectious smile and incredible love for living. He loved rock music, classic cars, particularly his 1971 GTO, and cherished being able to watch his daughters grow into young women and start careers and families of their own. He was never shy about his family being the driving force in defying many odds. He was preceded in death by his parents; his treasured in-laws, John and Barbara Rosenberg; and his niece, Tara Caldwell Hintz. Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Sonnie; daughters, Aubrie (Wyatt) Boniface-Snodgrass, Morgan (Jake) Bryant and Sarah Boniface, grandchildren, Bodhi Boniface and Penelope and Maisie Snodgrass; siblings, Jeanne (Keith) Gentry and Robert (Helen) Boniface; in- laws, Gretchen (Scott) Crossen, Karlan Rosenberg and Karl (Julie) Rosenberg; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a GoFundMe page with all the proceeds going directly to the DAV
, Disabled American Veterans
, http://gf.me/u/zand82
