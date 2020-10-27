JAMES E. "JIM" BOWERS Independence James E. "Jim" Bowers, 77, of Independence, Iowa, formerly Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home. Jim is survived by his three children, Brian (Madelin) Bowers of Arlington Heights, Ill., Kathleen Foster of Cedar Rapids and Melissa (Dave) Short of Independence; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and his former wife, Shirley (Allan) Smith of Cedar Rapids. His parents preceded him in death. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Marengo Cemetery, Marengo, Iowa. Public visitation will be after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at White Funeral Home, Independence. Memorials may be directed to the family. Social distancing and masks will be required. White Funeral Home, Independence, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.white-mthope.com
