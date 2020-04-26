|
|
JAMES WILLIAM BURESS Clinton, Ind. James William Buress, 70, of Clinton, Ind., passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 2, 1950, in Winchester, Ind., to William and Naomi Buress. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Theresa Catterson Buress. He is survived by his brother, Philip and Deb Buress of Clinton, Ind.; and sisters, Patricia Gardner of Jupiter, Fla., Jayne and Robert Kinne of St. Charles, Mo., and Jo Anne Buress of Austin, Texas; along with his daughter, Melinda Buress of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; son, Clinton Buress and Dawn Kearney of Cedar Rapids; and stepdaughters, Paula Bishop of Clinton, Ind., and Sheila and Steve Clark of Hillsdale, Ind. Jim also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Manesha Buress, Malaysha Fields, Britton Fields, Masiya Fields, Myesha Fields, Clinton Buress Jr., Trent Cox, Briana McKinney, Joshua Clark, Tahressa Clark and Christian Bishop; and one great-granddaughter: Symphony Buress. Cremation was chosen and services are pending. Frist Funeral Home of Clinton, Ind., was entrusted with the care and arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.fristfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020