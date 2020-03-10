Home

Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
James "Jimmy" Chambers


1937 - 2020
JAMES "JIMMY" CHAMBERS Cedar Rapids James "Jimmy" Chambers, 83, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his wife, Margaret; children, Melva Jeanette (Larry Caldwell), Jamie Robinson, Nathan (Mayra) Engel, Michael Chambers, Anthony Chambers, Derek Chambers, Corey Wright, Theresa (Dewy) Gail and Chris McIntosh; 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Ricky Chambers and Debbie Flowers; his dog, Duke; and many extended family members. James Lee Chambers was born Feb. 7, 1937, in Gary, Ind., to Erdis and Earma (Brazil) Chambers. James married Margaret Nichols on July 4, 1991, in Marion. He was a skilled mechanic, most recently working for Corridor Motors. James was always working on cars, even outside of work, and made sure his kids knew the basic maintenance skills. If someone needed car repairs but couldn't afford them, James would work with them to help. He was a generous person who often thought of others before himself. James enjoyed hunting deer in Arkansas and fishing in the area, including near Hills and Cedar Lake. James was a feisty firecracker of a guy and could spin a good story. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Destiny Wright; brothers, Eddie and Bobby Ray; sister, Carol; good friend, Bobby Frazier; and dogs, Butch and Tiffany. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your support and memories with James's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020
