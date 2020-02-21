Home

JAMES D. JOHNSON Nichols James D. Johnson, 55, of Nichols, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Lone Tree. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Morning Sun Fire and Rescue or to the Brain Injury Alliance of Iowa in memory of James. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. James Dean Johnson was born June 26, 1964, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Bernice (Kasper) Johnson. James worked for NAPA and enjoyed working on cars, mechanical work and fishing. James will be deeply missed by his mother, Bernice Gardner of Nichols; son, David (Tosha) Johnson of Harper; four grandchildren, Alex, Jeremiah, Gracie and Isaiah; and sister, Theresa Sexton of Nichols.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
