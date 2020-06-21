JAMES D. PLOTZ Anthem, Ariz. James "Jim" Douglas Plotz, 85, of Anthem, Ariz., passed away May 30, 2020. Jim was born Oct. 29, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Edwin and Ellyne Plotz. He was married for 61 years to Saundra Jean Foggy, who preceded him in death in 2015. Jim had a lifelong career in the electrical business, first with Collins Radio and then with his own electrical contracting firm, Plotz Electric, both in Cedar Rapids. Shortly after moving to Arizona in 1969, he joined Cannon and Wendt Electric, retiring from the firm as its vice president. He served as Arizona governor to the National Electrical Contractors Association. For 53 years, he was a member of the Masonic Fraternity, Grand Lodge of Iowa. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially while up at the cabin he built and shared with Sandy and his family. He was a superb dancer, lover of music (especially Jim Reeves), a fine bridge and cribbage player and an avid movie buff. Jim is survived by his three children, Kim Balaschak and her husband Jim, Kevin Plotz and his wife Eileen, and Kelli Biggs and her partner Marshall Schroder; his grandchildren, Brandi McMillian, Brandon Biggs and his wife Linnea and their daughter (Jim's great-granddaughter) Brooklyn and Tasha Gorman; his brother, Bill and his wife Helen; and his partner, Anne Wellington and his support dog, Faith. Celebrations of Jim's life will be held at a later date, when the COVID-19 restrictions have been eased. Donations can be made in memory of James Douglas Plotz to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Ariz. (www.hov.org) or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). Condolences can be left at www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.