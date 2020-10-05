JAMES D. "JIM" SHAFFER Newhall James D. "Jim" Shaffer, 81, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Atkins, with the Rev. Douglas Woltemath officiating. Masks should be worn, and social distancing will be practiced at the church. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery in Newhall, with graveside military rites by the John Ward McGranahan American Legion Post 167 of Newhall and U.S. Marine Corps Honors. Visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A memorial fund has been established. Jim was born March 8, 1939, in Marshalltown, to Dwight and Doris (Saul) Shaffer. At the age of 17, he served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of lance corporal. On March 10, 1990, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Radtke at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Atkins. Jim worked as a plant manager in metals distribution prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. Jim loved to refinish furniture and collect and repair guns. He enjoyed spending time on his porch swing and was an accomplished "dish washer" His greatest joy was spending time with and teasing his grandchildren. Surviving are his wife, Cheryl; children, Scott (Angela) Shaffer of Danville, Ill., Susan (Mike) Umbdenstock of Montour, Matthew (Rebecca) Shaffer of Hiawatha, Jeremy (Tammy) Wecker of Van Horne, Samuel (Angela) Shaffer of Cedar Rapids and Joshua (Echo) Wecker of Marion; grandchildren, Katie Shaffer, Matthew and Jaime Eggers, Rachael, James and Kennedy Shaffer, Michael Taylor, Mason and Nora Wecker, and Zoey and Molly Wecker; and his sister, Mary "Diane" ("Bud") Starn. James was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marilyn Berner. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
