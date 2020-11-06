1/1
James Daniel "Dan" Frese
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JAMES "DAN" DANIEL FRESE Norway James "Dan" Daniel Frese, 79, of Norway, Iowa, passed away Nov. 4, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife and son. He had recently broken his hip, had surgery and got COVID-19 in the hospital. Dan fought Parkinson's for the past three years. Dan was born March 1, 1941, to Arthur and Loretta (Delaney) Frese on the farm near Watkins, Iowa. He graduated from Norway High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked in the maintenance department at Quaker Oats for 39 years before retirement. Dan was a member of St. Michael's Church in Norway and of the Catholic Order of Foresters. For many years, he coached Norway Little League Baseball and played and coached on the Norway Town Team. Dan loved baseball and many other sports. He also enjoyed cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was very active in helping Shona with establishing, curating and greeting people at the Iowa Baseball Museum of Norway. His pastimes were reading, gardening, lawn care, watching sports on TV and going out to eat. Dan is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shona (Thompson) Frese; son, Jeff; sister, Charlene Wilhelm; brother, Gerald Frese; sister-in-law, Janet Frese; and many nieces and nephews. Dan is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Patricia, Edmund, Richard and twin brothers, Edmund and Raymund. The family owes many thanks to Hospice of Mercy and Dr. Wayne Alberts. Visitation is from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Norway Baseball Field. Private family funeral services will be held on Monday at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Norway. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery, Norway. Due to the pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required. A memorial fund for Iowa Baseball Museum of Norway has been established. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Brosh Funeral Service of Norway is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 03:30 PM
Norway Baseball Field
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Service
St. Michael's Catholic Church (Private)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hrabak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved