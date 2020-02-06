|
JAMES DAVID TRIPP Tipton James David Tripp, 71, of Tipton, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, while under the care of Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tipton, with Pastor Beth Wartick officiating. Burial will follow at Red Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Manor Nursing Home, 1200 Mulberry St., Tipton, IA 52772. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. David was born March 5, 1948, in Mitchell, S.D., and was the son of James Hill Tripp and Geraldine Bernice Kruse Tripp. David was a member of the Class of 1966 of Wessington Springs High School in Mitchell, S.D. On Aug. 19, 1967, David was united in marriage to Elaine Kay Winter in Wessington Springs, S.D. She preceded him in death. On March 8, 1997, David was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Belitz in Tipton, Iowa. David worked as a financial advisor for Ameriprise Financial for 40 years. David was an active member of the community, serving in the Tipton chapters of the Masons, Rotary International and Lions Club and on the Cedar Manor Nursing Home board. David and Beverly are members of Trinity Lutheran Church of Tipton. David is survived by his wife, Beverly Tripp; his children, Shawna (Glen) Wiebel, Ron (Lisa) Humphrey, Stacy (Brad) Chapman, Ryan (Kelley) Humphrey, Rachel (Rob) Salamo and Aaron Tripp; and grandchildren, Kollin and Kaleb Wiebel, Connor and Aric Humphrey, Morgan and Jillian Meyer, Kamryn and Molly Chapman, Adrian, Teagan and Tobias Humphrey, and Fiatala and Arthur Salamo.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020