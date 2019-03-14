JAMES "JR" DUGGAN Ryan James "JR" Duggan, 70, formerly of Ryan, passed peacefully Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the VA Health Care System in Des Moines, where he had been a resident, due to declining health. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Manchester. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ryan. Inurnment: Calvary Cemetery, Ryan, with military rites. James "JR" Duggan was born in Manchester, Iowa, on Aug. 8, 1948, to Raymond and Patricia (Mangold) Duggan. The second of five children, JR was raised in Ryan. He attended primary school in his hometown and went on to graduate from Maquoketa Valley in Delhi. After high school, JR volunteered to serve his country in the U.S. Army. After just over a year in Korea, JR was honorably discharged in May 1969. He then lived and worked all over the U.S. for several years as an iron worker. On May 26, 1973, JR was united in marriage to Mary Schuman. One son, Travis Duggan, was born into this marriage. JR returned home to the Ryan area with his young family to help his father on the family farm. He continued farming for more than 20 years. JR enjoyed the simple things in life including old westerns, a good conversation and his old farm dog that wandered in one day and never left. Prior to his mother's passing, JR never missed a Sunday morning phone call so they could watch Mass together. JR was preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Patrick. He is survived by his son, Travis and daughter-in-law, Tanya; brothers, Bill (Cindy) Duggan and Glen (Cathy) Duggan; sister, Mary (Dennis) Miller; six grandsons; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many friends. Please share a memory of JR at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary