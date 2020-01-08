Home

James "Dick" Dyer

JAMES "DICK" DYER Cedar Rapids James "Dick" Dyer, 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Stonebridge Church in Cedar Rapids with visitation one hour before the service. Burial: 11 a.m. Jan. 25, at Highland Memorial Gardens in Des Moines. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Dick was born Jan. 3, 1928, in Los Angeles, Calif., the son of James and Mary Madeline (Thompson) Dyer. He served his country in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He married Wilma (Cochran) Oxford on May 28, 1994, in Cedar Rapids. Dick was owner and operator of Dyer Roofing. He was an active member of Stonebridge Church. In his younger days, Dick loved to travel and go hunting. He had a big heart for missions and enjoyed serving the Lord. His family always was very important to him and they will miss him dearly. Survivors include his wife, Wilma Dyer of Cedar Rapids; children, Anita (Jay) Samuelson of Des Moines, Karen (Martie) Mendenhall of Des Moines and Rhonda (Bob) Davis of Johnston; stepchildren, Billye (Steve) Weeks of Marion and Bradley (Denise) Searson of West Branch; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Ralph (Bert) Dyer of Elysian, Minn., and Ted (Joann) Dyer of Pleasant Hill. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, three brothers and his first wife, Betty Dyer. Memorials may be directed to Stonebridge Church. Please share a memory of Dick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020
