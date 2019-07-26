|
|
JAMES E. BELL Independence James E. Bell, 68, of Independence, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. Jim was born April 4, 1951, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Charles and Alice G. (Sitts) Bell. He was a 1969 graduate of Independence High School in Independence. He joined the U.S. Army in 1971, where he served proudly in Turkey until he returned home in 1972, to help his family after his father had an accident on the farm. On Nov. 24, 1974, he married Linda Lee Cherry at the Union Church in Quasqueton. They made their home on his parent's farm in Independence. In 1977, he received a bachelor's degree in business from Iowa State University. Jim worked as a maintenance man for the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office for 10 years. He later worked as a custodian for the Independence Community School District for more than 17 years. He enjoyed reading, and spent many hours lost in a mystery or Western novel. Jim also was an avid fan of the Iowa State Cyclones and tried to watch any televised sporting event. His family was important to him, and he attended every one of his boys' basketball games. He usually was found in the opposing team's bleachers making friends. Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Linda Bell, Independence; his three sons, Andy Bell, Toledo, Nicholas Bell, Independence, and Matt (Larissa) Bell, Independence; a granddaughter, Reagan Bell; three brothers, Dave (Trina) Bell, Palatine, Ill., John Bell, Independence and Scott (Laurie) Bell, Dubuque; two sisters, Barb Bell and Deb Bell, both of Independence; his mother-in-law, Patricia Cherry, Independence; two brothers-in-law, Lonnie (Tammy) Cherry, Winthrop and Lee (Michell) Cherry, Walker; a sister-in-law, Lorie (Kenny) Gericke, Quasqueton; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Alice Bell; a brother, Charles Bell; and his father-in-law, Lester Cherry. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the First United Methodist Church in Independence the with the Rev. Paul Evans presiding. Burial will be in Wilson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Reiff Family Center in Independence. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 26, 2019