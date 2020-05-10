Home

James E. Clanton


1942 - 2020
James E. Clanton Obituary
JAMES E. CLANTON Muscatine James E. Clanton, 77, of Muscatine passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020. James Edward Clanton was born on May 8, 1942, the son of John and Gladys (Jackson) Clanton. He was married to Martha (Mo) Kelly on Oct. 16, 1973. He served in the United States Army. Left to cherish James' memories are his daughter, Jodie Grundy; stepson, Todd Kirk; three grandchildren; sister, Judy; and other loved ones, including Diana. James was preceded in death by his wife, Mo; his parents; stepson, Joe; and sister, Janice. Jim's family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of Applebee's in Muscatine for his daily coffee, many meals and caring companionship for over 20 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020
