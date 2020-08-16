JAMES E. MAYBERRY Cedar Rapids 7/28/1944 8/11/2020 James E. Mayberry died early Tuesday morning after a long battle with stage 4 cancer. His family will be holding a private burial with a Celebration of Life at a later date (after this crazy world has calmed down). James is survived by his wife, Patricia Mayberry; daughters, Angela Bertch and Pamela Mayberry; granddaughter, Caitlyn Bertch; brother, Rick Mayberry; sister, Wanda Blankenship; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Wilma Mayberry; brothers, Bobby and Jerald Mayberry; sisters, Sandra Davidson and Sheryl Burmahl; and daughter, Michelle. Jim was born in Anamosa and served in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Midland High School. He worked for Rockwell in Anamosa before marrying his wife, Pat, and moving to Des Moines. After living in Des Moines for five years, they moved back to Cedar Rapids. He retired from the Department of Defense in 2002. Jim enjoyed spending time with his friends, fishing and watching professional baseball and college football and basketball. James was very proud of his granddaughter. The family can be reached via email at theMayberryFamily@yahoo.com. The family will be reaching out once a date is set for the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mercy Medical Center Foundations for their cancer services. Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com
