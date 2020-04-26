|
JAMES E. MEEK Cedar Rapids James Edwin (Jim) Meek, 94, passed away peacefully of "old age" on April 23, 2020, at The Views of Marion. A proud lifelong resident of Cedar Rapids, Jim was born Jan. 9, 1926, in Des Moines. Upon graduation from Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids in 1944, Jim entered the Navy, completing the Naval Aviation V-5 Program (pre-flight) at St. Mary's College in Moraga, Calif. He then entered the University of Iowa, graduating in 1949. Jim was a dedicated husband to the love of his life, Peggy, and they wed June 22, 1957, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Jim and Peggy worshipped for many years at St. Jude's Catholic Church, where Jim volunteered and served on the board. His manufacturing representative profession took him across the Midwest, calling on a variety of firms. He enjoyed driving the countryside and finding new friends and unique treasures in small towns and antique stores along the way. Golf and gardening were his hallmark hobbies. From caddying as a young boy, to eventually becoming a member, he loved his time on the CRCC golf course. On the gardening front, no one could touch the deliciousness of his sweet corn and summer tomatoes. Jim's gardening skills kept Peggy's flower vases and vegetable baskets overflowing. But his greatest passion was his family, which he chronicled for decades in "The Meek Family Christmas Card." Whether it was the early station wagon trips, or later the annual family gathering at his beloved Greenbrier, or summertime at "2300," Jim's pride and joy was his family, which grew from five children, their spouses and eventually 14 adored grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley Robert (Stan) Meek and Grace Agnes Williams Meek; his brother, Stanley Robert (Bob) Meek (Marty) and brother-in-law, Theodore (Ted) John Welch (Maxine). He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Margaret Ann (Peggy) Welch Meek; sister, Anne Meek Ogle (John); his five children, Sarah Meek (Eric Swanson), Mary Keane (Steve), Margaret Duggan (Mike), John Meek (Molly) and Peg Hicks (Jim); and 14 grandchildren, Emily Swanson, William Swanson, James Keane, John Keane (fiance Annie Fecskovics), Sarah Keane, Maggie Duggan Sroka (Stephen), Michael Duggan Jr., Mary Catherine Duggan, Kathleen Meek, Grant Meek, Geoffrey Meek, Eleanor Meek, James Hicks and Catherine Hicks. We will all miss "Jim Meek's" quick smile, his sense of humor and the everlasting twinkle in his blue eyes. The family wishes to express its lasting gratitude to Father Mark Murphy of St. Jude's Catholic Church, the Mercy Hospice team and the entire staff and leadership team at The Views of Marion for their care and comfort to Jim and the family in these difficult times. A very small private service was held at Cedar Memorial before interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery, with a public celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. In honor of the dedicated Mercy health care system and its employees who deliver "The Mercy Touch," the family asks that donations in Jim's honor be sent to the Mercy Foundation, designated for use in the areas of greatest need. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
