JAMES E. WALKER Vinton James E. Walker, 82, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton after a sudden illness. Private family services will be held at Prairie Creek Church, with Pastor Kurt Brubaker officiating. Burial will be at Bear Creek Cemetery. Jim was born Feb. 10, 1938, on the family farm north of Vinton, the son of Bert and Luetta Sallee Walker. He was a 1956 graduate of Brandon High School. On March 8, 1959, he was united in marriage to Ruth Ohrt at Prairie Creek Church in Vinton. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, he started his "lifetime career" as a farmer. When not busy with routine farming duties, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and spending time with family. Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth, Vinton; sons, Doug (Karen) Walker, Lena, Ill., and Craig (Alecia) Walker, Vinton; sister, Jodene (Jim) Ludden Brandon; six grandchildren, Tyler (Jazzmin) Walker and Elizabeth Walker, Freeport, Ill., Mattison Walker, San Diego, Calif., Sydney Walker, Ames, Nathan Vileta, Cedar Rapids and Brad Vileta, Vinton; great-granddaughter, Sharlene Walker, Freeport, Ill.; brother- in-law, Myron Sheffler, La Porte City; sister-in-law, Zelda Koser, Cedar Rapids; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Norman and Bob Walker; sister, Doris Lange; sisters-in-law, Margaret Sheffler, Velma Ohrt, Margaret Ohrt, Mary Walker and Leona Walker; brothers -in-law, Merle Koser, Bud Lange and Harold, Bob and Donald Ohrt. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Jim and his family. Condolences may be sent to www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2020.