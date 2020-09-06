JAMES EDGAR "JIM" WATKINS Marion James Edgar "Jim" Watkins, 58, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. There will not be a service at this time because of COVID-19. Jim is survived by his children, Melissa Cirkle and Gabrielle Watkins; brother, Randy Watkins; sisters, Ann Johnson and Lisa Watkins; and father, Ralph Watkins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Watkins; and brother, Robert E. "Bob" Watkins. Jim was born Oct. 19, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was a lifelong resident of Marion, graduating from Marion High School in 1980. Jim worked at several places, including the original Carlos O'Kelly's, Marion Iron, Irish Democrat, and Hawkeye Convenience Store. Jim always had the gift of carrying conversation and making others laugh. His interests were '69 Chevy Chevelles, Minnesota Twins baseball and social media. Special thanks to UnityPoint-St. Luke's in Cedar Rapids and University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.



