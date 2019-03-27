JAMES EDWARD "EDDIE" BEGLEY Marion James Edward "Eddie" Begley, 87, of Marion, died Monday, March 25, 2019, at Living Center West. Services at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Survivors include his four sons, Sam (Linda) of Concord, Calif., Dan (Sue) of Cedar Rapids, Tim (Eliza) of Brownsville, Texas, and Paul (Betty) of Wilton; four sisters, Mary Pfiefer of Iowa city, Nancy Pettit of Fort Wayne, Ind., Joanne Beltz of Amana and Jeanne Pratt of Cedar Rapids; and one brother, John Begley of Marion. He also is survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; a sister, Darlene; and a brother, Dickey. Eddie was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Springville, the son of James J. and Nellie (Austin) Begley. He married Alberta J. "Bertie" Paul on June 11, 1950, in Center Point. Bertie passed away in 2014. Eddie worked for the REC on the line crew and later in meter service for over 48 years, retiring in 1997. He was a former member of the Marion City Council, Marion Lions Club, Marion City Park Board, Marion Tree Board and the REAP Board. Eddie was an avid fan and enjoyed anything to do with Hawkeyes sports. He also enjoyed watching girls softball, camping and wintering in Brownsville, Texas, after his retirement. Eddie will forever be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be given to Trees Forever in Eddie's name. Please leave a message or tribute to the Begley family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary