Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
James Edward Hoffner Obituary
JAMES EDWARD HOFFNER Cedar Rapids James Edward Hoffner, 80, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home conducted by Certified Celebrant Casey Hepker. Burial with military honors will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. James was born Sept. 25, 1939, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Edward and Kathryn (Dvorsky) Hoffner. He graduated from Roosevelt High School and, on Oct. 1, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, he was united in marriage to Garnet Eileen Sample. James served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was an engineer at Rockwell until retiring in 1995. James was a member of the Rapid 8's Square Dance Club. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Garnet Hoffner of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Jodi Schultz of Covington, Iowa; and grandchildren, Amanda and Rachel Schultz. James was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials in James' memory may be directed to the . Please share a memory of James at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
