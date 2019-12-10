|
|
JAMES "DUB" WATSON EDWARDS Cedar Rapids 5/7/1944 12/2/2019 James "Dub" Watson Edwards, 75, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha with his family by his side. James was born May 7, 1944, in Ravanna, Mo., the son of James Oren and Vera Neoma (Risden) Edwards. He graduated from Newtown High School in New Town, Mo. James first went to Montana to work for the U.S. Forest Service on the mountains removing trees to build roads. He left Montana for Cedar Rapids and remained in the area for the rest of his life. He worked as chief inspector for Kwik Way Manufacturing for decades until its closing and then as a machinist at Iowa Manufacturing until his retirement. In May 1962, James was united in marriage to Margie Irene Knowles in Princeton, Mo. They had four children and later divorced. James later married Abbie J. Johnson. They divorced April 11, 2014. James had a lifetime love of the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and hunter with his brother, Max, who also was his best friend. Their "deer stands" were actually treehouses with carpeting, heating, electricity and toilets, the envy of all. James was preceded in death by his parent, James and Vera Edwards; his brother, Warren Edwards; his sister, Joan (Edwards) Jobe; and his granddaughter, Sgt. Leah Christiansen. James is survived by his children, Karen Kay Edwards, Cedar Rapids, Tracy Leezann Feye, Marion, Brenda Krabbenhoft Edwards (Clint Krabbenhoft, Iowa City, and James Jason Edwards (Corazon), Hiawatha; nine grandchildren, Jonathan Edwards, Daniel Kent, Keegan Feye, Traer Feye, Reece Feye, Alexander White, Jae Moon, Kenneth Edwards and Jace Edwards; his brothers, Arnold Edwards, Columbia Falls, Mont., and Max Edwards, Edwardsville, Kan.; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and other family and friends. At the request of Karen, Tracy and James Jason, no services will be held. Donations may be sent to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, 315 18th Ave., Hiawatha, IA 52233.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019