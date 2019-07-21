JAMES F. HAYNIE SR. Raymore, Mo. James "Jim" Floyd Haynie Sr., 83, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019, at his home in Raymore, Mo. Jim was known for an encyclopedic knowledge of sports, love of music and movies. Jim Sr. was born on March 23, 1936. to Richard and Mary Ellen (McKern) Haynie in Fremont County, Iowa. He graduated from Percival (Iowa) High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he worked as an aircraft mechanic. After being honorably discharged, Jim moved to Omaha, Neb., where he met and married his wife, Brookie. After Brookie and Jim divorced, Jim raised their young son, James Jr. "JJ". Jim Sr. worked and resided in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, until he moved to Raymore in 2015 to be closer to extended family. Jim Sr. never missed an opportunity to join his son JJ in an adventure and special events, including his grandson, Bradin James. Jim attended every Grandparents Day, reading to the children or helping with special projects at school. Jim Sr. loved watching his grandson play ice hockey, his biggest fan. He will be remembered for his unique character and ability to chat with anyone, especially when it came to sports. His loyalty to the Iowa Hawkeyes and Atlanta Braves was unfaltering. Jim Sr. was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter, Tracy; brother-in-law. Robert Sutton Sr.; and his former wife, Brookie. Jim Sr. is survived by his son, Jim Jr. "JJ" of Chicago; daughter-in-law, Kimberly (Bradin) and his grandson, Bradin James; brother, Richard M. Haynie of Manhattan, Kan.; sister, Ila Maye Sutton of Mission, Texas; his brother, William Haynie of Providence, R.I.; and his many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the loving caregivers at the Foxwood Springs community. Their support allowed Jim Sr. to live independently; for that we always will be grateful. Jim Sr. will be laid to rest in Glenwood, Iowa. Published in The Gazette on July 21, 2019