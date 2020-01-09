|
JAMES 'JIM' F. O'CONNOR Coggon James "Jim" F. O'Connor, 57, of Coggon, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. No service at this time. A Celebration of Life is being planned for spring. Jim graduated from Central City High School in 1982. Worked a few different jobs before he started working at Whirlpool in 1991. He loved being outside in the sun doing almost anything -- working with wood, building things. He enjoyed photography, camping, boating, riding quads with his kids or just being around friends in general. He always wanted to have a good time. He will be dearly missed by all. He is survived by children, Sydney McCartney and Zach Weaver (Katrina), all of Center Point; two stepgranddaughters, Kaylee and Nevaeh; brother, Ed O'Connor of Delaware; sisters, Barbara Fullmer, Ester Feske and Donna Hodhelt; and many nieces and nephews, He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Mary O'Connor; sister, Judy; and stepgrandson, Zayden Weaver. In lieu of flowers, the family of Jim O'Connor requests that memorial contributions be directed to the family to help with funeral costs.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020