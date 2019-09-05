|
|
JAMES F. RUMP Cedar Rapids James F. Rump, 82, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids, with a rosary at 7 p.m. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour before Mass. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. James was born June 11, 1937, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of Urban and Margaret (MacGregor) Rump. He graduated from the Catholic high school in Burlington in 1955 and went on to attend the University of Iowa. James was united in marriage to Lorna Lansing on Dec. 27, 1958, at St. Patrick's Church in Cedar Rapids. He worked for Universal Engineering, Nissen/Universal Gym Equipment and Quaker Oats until his retirement in 2004. He had a joint eBay venture with his son, Greg. James was a member of the Cedar Rapids Jaycees, Knights of Columbus and St. John XXIII Catholic Church, where he was a Eucharistic minister and in the Men's Group. He was very interested in genealogy, Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War. James will be remembered as a beloved husband, father and a hands-on grandpa. Survivors include his wife, Lorna Rump; children, James Rump of Cedar Rapids, Robert Rump of Kansas City, Mo., and Mary Rump of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren, Holly, Zach, Olivia, Jordane, Madeline, Alexandra, Sophia, Jameson and Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Elijah and August; siblings, Urban (Carol) Rump of Georgia, Richard (Sherry) Rump of Arizona and William (Jane) Rump of Texas; sister-in-law, Mary Lechtenberg of Ossian; and daughter-in-law, Kara Rump of Newhall. James was preceded in death by his parents, Urban and Margaret Rump; son, Gregory Rump; brothers, Robert, Edward and John Rump; and in-laws, Mark Lechtenberg and Cletus and Lucille Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of James at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019