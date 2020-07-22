JAMES A. FALCK Decorah James A. Falck, 74, of rural Decorah, Iowa, died peacefully Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home. James was born Oct. 4, 1945, in LaCrosse, Wis., to Alvin and Olive (Sersland) Falck. He grew up on the family farm in Hesper Township, graduated from Decorah High School in 1963 and, in 1969, obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Mankato State University. On March 10, 1979, he married Katie Anderson. He had been an examiner for the Iowa Department of Banking from 1971 to 1978. Since 1978, James operated the family farm in Winneshiek County, producing cash grain and beef. From 1986 to 1987, he was the senior special credit officer at Farm Credit Services of Southeast Minnesota in Preston, and from 1987 to 1988, was the senior vice president of the 9th District Farm Credit Bank. Since 1989, he was involved with Falck & Associates. From 1995 to 1996, he served as a consultant at Lutheran Social Services for the Farm Family Response Foundation. James is survived by his wife, Katie; a son, Patrick; and his dog, Helpful. He was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Phelps Cemetery in Decorah with the Rev. Richard Simon Hanson officiating. Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel, Minn., is assisting with arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store