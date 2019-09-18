|
JAMES "JIM" JOSEPH FALT JR. Cedar Rapids James "Jim" Joseph Falt Jr., 51, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home following a long illness. Services: 1 p.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home by the Rev. Gregory R. Williamson of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion. Burial: Buffalo Cemetery in Hiawatha. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and after noon Friday. Jim is survived by his son, Alex of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Nicole of Grand Island, Neb.; parents, James of Cedar Rapids and Sandy (Mike) Reid of Marion; brother, Ted of Cedar Rapids; and two grandchildren, Xander and Scarlett. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ed and Barbara Vanderlind; and his paternal grandparents, Joe and Josephine Falt. Jim was born July 29, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, the son of James and Sandra (Vanderlind) Falt. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1986. Jim was a welder for Midwest Metal Products. Jim enjoyed cars, Harleys and drag racing. He loved listening to music and being with his family. James will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019