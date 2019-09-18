Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Falt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Falt Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Falt Jr. Obituary
JAMES "JIM" JOSEPH FALT JR. Cedar Rapids James "Jim" Joseph Falt Jr., 51, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his home following a long illness. Services: 1 p.m. Friday at Teahen Funeral Home by the Rev. Gregory R. Williamson of St Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion. Burial: Buffalo Cemetery in Hiawatha. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and after noon Friday. Jim is survived by his son, Alex of Cedar Rapids; daughter, Nicole of Grand Island, Neb.; parents, James of Cedar Rapids and Sandy (Mike) Reid of Marion; brother, Ted of Cedar Rapids; and two grandchildren, Xander and Scarlett. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ed and Barbara Vanderlind; and his paternal grandparents, Joe and Josephine Falt. Jim was born July 29, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, the son of James and Sandra (Vanderlind) Falt. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1986. Jim was a welder for Midwest Metal Products. Jim enjoyed cars, Harleys and drag racing. He loved listening to music and being with his family. James will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now